Rotisserie: Who is No. 1 after Mike Trout's injury?

Rotisserie requires a six-month journey alongside the Major League Baseball season while football season takes only 13-16 weeks, depending on how far you go into the postseason. That’s one reason while football is more popular.

And baseball can be really tough to figure out. Even the best players go into slumps, a term not common to football. Who has ever heard of a quarterback being in a throwing slump, or a receiver in a catching slump?

When this season began, Angels’ star Mike Trout was the consensus choice as the No. 1-ranked fantasy baseball player. He was well on his way to fulfilling those expectations until an injury sidelined him for two months. In the world of Rotisserie, there’s no hope for him to recoup those missing games. That’s not to say he won’t come back in August and wear it out for two months and help a team to a Rotisserie title, but hopes of him finishing as a top five or even top 10 player by season’s end are probably over.

As a side note, Trout was actually edged out of the top spot by Boston’s Mookie Betts last year. But based on history, Trout was still the clear-cut No. 1 heading into 2017. And with 16 homers, 36 RBIs, 10 steals, 36 runs and a .337 batting average in 163 at-bats before the injury, he was on a pace for 48 homers, 108 RBIs, 30 steals and 108 runs.

So who will finish at the top this year? Currently it’s Paul Goldschmidt of Arizona leading the way. He looks like a nice bet for 30 homers and 30 steals, and he’s on pace for 135 runs scored. Trout led the majors with 123 last year.

Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon is No. 2 so far, but the No. 3 position is a big surprise: Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman. With 17 homers, 49 RBIs and a .362 batting average, Zimmerman is having his own throwback season. He reportedly retooled his swing for a better “launch angle” after hitting too many hard grounders last year.

Other surprises at the top are New York’s Aaron Judge (No. 4), Arizona’s Jake Lamb (No. 13), Colorado’s Mark Reynolds (No. 15) and Minnesota’s Miguel Sano (No. 16). Sano is a former Elizabethton Twins standout. He hit 20 homers for the E-Twins in 2011.

Noticeably absent from the Top 25 are Betts (No. 65), the Cubs’ Kris Bryant (No. 56), and Baltimore’s hugely disappointing Manny Machado (No. 318 with a .213 batting average), Toronto’s Josh Donaldson (No. 666 because of an extended injury), the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo (No. 76) and Detroit’s trending-down Miguel Cabrera (No. 527 with just five homers in 166 at-bats).

To Donaldson’s credit, he entered Friday with five homers in seven games since returning from the DL.

TAKEAWAY PROJECTIONS

1. Judge won’t be able to maintain a .300 batting average, but 35-40 homers seems realistic. Top 40 finish.

2. Zimmerman’s resurgence is real. Top 20 finish.

3. Goldschmidt has the overall game to lay claim to the top spot, but Washington’s Bryce Harper (currently No. 8) and Blackmon are big threats to pass him.

4. Reynolds will fall dramatically, out of the top 125.

5. Sano will drop, but still finish in the Top 50.

6. A second-half dip will keep Lamb out of the Top 50.

7. Give Betts the benefit of the doubt for a strong second half and a Top-15 finish.

8. Bryant will go through at least two major hot streaks and finish in the Top 10.

9, Machado should climb back into the Top 100, maybe even top 75, but not much further.

10. Rizzo’s consistency will allow him to battle back into the Top 25.