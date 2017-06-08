Small change clarifies TSSAA pitch-count rule

Gone is the confusing common occurrence of pitch counts reverting back to different numbers and changing the amount of rest required. Now, each pitch counts as a pitch. Simple.

Under the previous rule, for example, a pitcher could throw 75 pitches (requiring two days of rest) and finish the current batter without being pushed into the 76-pitch bracket (requiring three days of rest) even if his final count was 80, 81 or higher after finishing the current batter.

Now the rule states: “Beginning in

2018, if a pitcher gets to the cut number, the pitch count will be exact number.”

This also means pitchers will not be allowed to throw more than 120 pitches in a game under any circumstance.

Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said the TSSAA is fixing a problem.

“I agree with what they are doing,” said Edwards. “This will make it a lot less confusing.”

Another change is the category requiring four days of rest. Previously the official count of 76-119 pitches required just three days of rest. Now, the bracket for three days of rest is 76-105. If a pitcher throws 106-120 pitches in a game, it requires four days of rest.

That’s a good change, said Edwards, using Major League Baseball as a yardstick.

“You look at (Detroit’s) Justin Verlander, who has been a workhorse his entire career,” said Edwards. “He’s not had any arm problems. He will throw 100-110 pitches almost every time out, but he gets four days of rest every time.

“He’s as much of a workhorse as there is, and if he throws 120-130 pitches, it’s only once or twice in a season. And he’s a big league, fully developed, getting-paid-millions-of-dollars workhorse.”

Edwards said having each pitch count as a pitch eliminates an issue this season where a team was told by the TSSAA it could not use a pitcher on three days of rest because he exceeded 120 pitches in the game. That pitcher, from a school in West Tennessee, had thrown 117 prior to facing his final batter and should have reverted back to three days of rest, said Edwards.

“That didn’t make sense,” said Edwards. “It should have reverted back, but (the TSSAA) is fixing what it had wrong.”

Edwards said the only thing he doesn’t care for in the pitch-count brackets is the lowest level, where 26 pitches forces a player to rest for a day.

“If you have a guy throw 26 pitches and you’re in the state tournament, and you know that guy could throw the next day, but he’s not allowed,” said Edwards. “I wish that threshold was 30. My philosophy is 30 pitches, you can’t throw the next day. But it’s different for different guys. A guy like Grant Rabbitts could have easily done it. But a guy like Will Craig, who throws so hard, it’s different.”

Overall, Edwards is still in favor of pitch-count rules even though he said keeping up with it is a hassle.

“It’s fair and everybody has the same rule,” he said. “What I like about it is it really rewards teams that develop a pitching staff.”