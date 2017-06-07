Hoilman's baseball camp planting seeds for the future

The former East Tennessee State University standout and Chicago Cubs minor leaguer began his RBI Baseball Camp at Science Hill’s Broyles Field back in 2013.

Camp No. 5 is going strong this week through Thursday with over 100 kids in the baseball portion (for ages 7-12) in the morning, and 40 for the afternoon softball session (ages 8-14). This is the third year of the softball camp.

“I used to go to (baseball) camps, and I didn’t see anybody doing one,” said Hoilman. “I had just gotten done playing baseball, and I wanted to do something. We did our first one, and had a blast. It has been a blast for the kids, the coaches, and the parents like it.”

Hoilman said the baseball camp is operating at full capacity.

“We had 95 the past three years, but we hit that mark early this year,” said Hoilman. “I had 10 or more players whose parents called, and I really hate turning people down. Next year we make take the 12-13 year-olds and go to Roller Field for an advanced camp, and keep ages 7-11 at Broyles.”

The camp offers training for infield, outfield, pitching, hitting, base running and throwing. This year a sliding station was added. Throughout all of it, the kids get specific attention based on their abilities.

“We split up the kids based on age and experience level,” said Hoilman.

Among the helpers for Hoilman are Dylan Pratt and Bo Burton. Matt Rice and Caleb Moore previously helped, but they moved to California and Knoxville, respectively. ETSU standout Hagen Owenby is also involved this year as is Science Hill head baseball coach Ryan Edwards.

“Dylan and Bo were there year one, and have been there every year,” said Hoilman. “They are great with the kids. They have a lot of energy. Every instructor played at a high level, and knows the game at a high level. We try to teach it at as high of a level as the group can take.”

Among the instructors for the softball camp are Ashleigh Jackson and Kadey Robinson.