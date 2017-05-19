Elizabethton comes up short at Pigeon Forge with state berth at stake

Elizabethton ran into a buzzsaw against the Tigers, falling short of a trip to Murfreesboro with a 9-0 defeat.

The Cyclones (20-11) had a run through the district tournament a week ago and then eventually lost to Greeneville in the regional finals on Wednesday. Thus, Elizabethton was forced to travel to the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains to play for a chance to go to Murfreesboro and a berth in the TSSAA state tournament.

“Everybody but one team has to have one of those meetings in the outfield at the end of the season. We just fell a little short,” said Elizabethton coach Ryan Presnell. “We made a commitment for next year to get further than we did this year.”

Senior and Milligan-bound pitcher Garrett Hartley came out firing against the Tigers, only allowing a base hit to right field, but there was no damage done. Hartley also collected his 75th strikeout on the season during the opening inning.

However, senior pitcher for Pigeon Forge, Brock Browning, also came out firing bullets down the pipe.

Senior Michael Robinson hosed a runner at home on a throwing error from first base in the second inning to preserve the scoreless tie.

Junior Dawson Day covered a lot of ground twice in one inning — top of third — in center field to prevent a couple of gap shots — robbing Ethan Eggleston and Robinson of Elizabethton’s second and third hits, respectively.

Pigeon Forge struck first as senior Zach Roller hit a single to left field in the third that drove in Browning, but Rollar was caught in a pickle between first and second base that eventually ended the inning for the Tigers.

Senior Kendall Rollen provided the insurance run for Pigeon Forge as he knocked in Browning with a double to straightaway center field in the fifth. Hartley was later relieved by Matthew Dailey and the Tigers took advantage with six more runs to lead 7-0 after five innings. The fifth inning seemed like it would never end for the Cyclones as there were two bases-loaded walks in the inning.

“They (Pigeon Forge) were 10 feet tall and bulletproof tonight… I could've put in a D-I college pitcher and they would’ve hit him,” Presnell said. “Tonight, it wasn’t meant to be for us. This has been a great ride and we’ve loved it over the past two weeks.”

The Tigers added two more in the bottom of the sixth to rub salt in the wound for the Cyclones as the game that looked to be a pitcher’s duel early turned into a runaway by the fifth inning. The Cyclones collected only three hits, all singles, and left eight men on base.

Pigeon Forge will take a 30-7 record into the state tournament.