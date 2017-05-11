Cyclones play their way into district title chance

Mission accomplished.

The Cyclones started the day by knocking off Sullivan East 7-1 to wrap up a regional berth for the first time since 2012. Then they came back out and beat Sullivan South 6-1 to force a winner-take-all game for the district title tomorrow at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Thursday night was pressure-packed to be sure, but Elizabethton coach Ryan Presnell said his team was in its element with the season on the line.

“This is what we do,” Presnell said. “We’re fine and we’re comfortable living here. You can tell our guys love it. They absolutely eat it up, and I’ll be honest with you, that’s been something that’s been two years in the making.”

Garrett Hartley took the mound in the first game and shut down East’s hitters. The Cyclones were clinging to a 2-0 lead until a big fifth inning provided some cushion.

In the nightcap, Trey Shoun got the call. It was just Shoun’s fourth start of the season, but he was locked in against the Rebels.

“We had two guys come out with laser focus,” Presnell said of his pitchers. “We had two guys who came out and did exactly what they needed to do.”

The bottom of the order got things going for the Cylcones when Jessie Carr came through with an RBI single out of the seven-hole to help put Elizabethton up 2-0. The Cyclones doubled their lead in the third on a two-run homer by Brodie Adams.

Shoun finally surrendered a run in the top of the fifth, but the Cyclones put up two more runs in the bottom of the frame to provide the final margin.