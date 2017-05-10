Sullivan East eliminates Unicoi County in District 1-AA baseball

The Blue Devils jumped on Frye for four runs in the first three innings and had a two-run lead.

But the Patriots have been scoring runs like they’re going out of style in the District 1-AA baseball tournament at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. And they put up more of those in an 8-4 decision over Unicoi County on Wednesday night.

It was a season-ending loss for the Blue Devils, who finished with a mark of 18-15. It also marks the first time since 2003 that Unicoi County failed to reach the region tournament.

In Wednesday’s first game, fourth-seeded Sullivan South (15-8) earned a berth in next week’s region tournament with a 6-3 win over Elizabethton.

Elizabethton (16-10) will play Sullivan East (19-11) on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the losers’ bracket final with the other region berth on the line. The winner will take on Sullivan South in the championship round at 7:30.

Sullivan East jumped on the Blue Devils for two first-inning runs. And with ace Aaron Frye on the mound, the Patriots had to feel good about the early edge.

But before East could get comfortable, the Blue Devils quickly responded with a run in the bottom half of the first. Then they tacked on a three spot, highlighted by Shaddon Peavyhouse’s two-run double off the left field fence.

“I was little frustrated,” said Frye. “They were getting a little too comfortable in the batter’s box. I was just trying to throw strikes, but they were getting on me. I just had to keep throwing strikes. I knew coming in it was going to be a tough game.”

East turned the tables with a five-run outburst in the fifth inning. It was matter of taking advantage of every little thing as the Patriots would finish the game with only five hits.

In four district games, the Patriots have scored 42 runs.

“We’re making pitchers work,” said Frye. “We’re not swinging at bad pitches. And were coming through with big hits with runners in scoring position. And that’s something we struggled with all season, leaving runners on base.”

Sullivan South 6

Elizabethton 3

The Rebels ambushed the Cyclones for four runs in the top of the first inning, and Elizabethton spent the rest of the game in a catch-up mode that never reached its fruition.

Logan Dade and Cory Williams had RBI hits in the first inning for the Rebels.

The Cyclones got lock-down pitching the rest of the game from reliever Matthew Dailey, and closed within one run with a three-run third inning. Ethan Eggleston had a two-run hit to give the Cyclones a real shot at it.

“Really proud of Matthew Dailey for what he came in and did,” said Cyclones’ head coach Ryan Presnell. “And I’m proud of our guys for battling.”

However, Elizabethton didn’t score again despite several threats, including a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh inning.

South added two runs in the top of the seventh inning when a grounder to third wound up rolling to the left field fence.