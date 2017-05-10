Hampton tops University High to make District 1-A baseball final

Three pitchers combined to toss a three-hitter and the Bulldogs plated three runs in the top of the eighth inning to beat University High 8-5 in the losers’ bracket final of the District 1-A tournament. Dalton Rouse, Gavin Hardin and Dru Owens were able to pitch around five fielding errors to help Hampton earn a berth into next week’s Region 1-AA tournament.

Hampton coach Matthew Hardin will certainly be hurting for arms as the Bulldogs look to knock off North Greene twice on Thursday night in order to win the district title, but with elimination staring his team in the face, Hardin said the Bulldogs had no choice but to stay in the moment.

“If you don’t win today, there ain’t no tomorrow,” Hardin said.

Through five innings, it looked like Hampton’s five errors would be too much to overcome. University High was up 5-2 before the Bulldogs broke through for three runs in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Wyatt Lyons and a two-run double by David Fleenor.

In the bottom of the seventh, Matthew Hardin made the tough decision to pull Gavin Hardin in favor of Owens. The Bucs loaded the bases with two outs, and Cas Blevins came to the plate with a chance to deliver a walk-off hit for UH.

But Owens forced a fly ball out to send the game into extra innings.

“I never really did have any doubt we were going to score more runs,” Matthew Hardin said. “My only concern was us holding them. I figured, give them something new to look at. They’d looked at (Gavin) for three innings.”

Once the top of the fifth started, the Bucs’ fielding failed them. After going seven innings without committing an error, UH made three miscues in the top of the eighth to help Hampton plate three runs. A sac fly by Alton Clark and an RBI double by Hardin allowed the Bulldogs to capitalize off of UH’s errors.

While it would be easy to blame poor fielding in the top of the eighth for the loss, UH coach Josh Petty said the three hits his team produced allowed the Bucs to be in that position in the first place.

“We had three hits all game,” Petty said. “We got on and made some things happen with some walks and running some guys, but at the end of the day, we just didn’t come through.

“I’m proud of these guys. This is the first 20-win season I can remember. We just didn’t finish like we wanted to.”

Hampton will face North Greene on Thursday at 5 p.m. with a second game set for 7:30 if the Bulldogs win Game 1.