Hilltoppers eliminated by Tennessee High

But Tuesday’s losers’ bracket final in the District 1-AAA tournament turned out to be a star-crossed affair from the outset for the Hilltoppers.

Three pitches in, the third-seeded Vikings already had the bases loaded. The Vikings went on to plate three runs in the first, three more in the second and used a tremendous effort on the mound by Zach Hall to wrap up their first regional berth since 1991 with a 6-3 win.

“Some of the guys were like, ‘Hey, I wasn’t even born last time this happened.’ Tennessee High has a real proud history that goes back a long time. It’s about time we start turning the tide back to Bristol,” said Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts.

Tennessee High will now face Dobyns-Bennett in the district title game on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. For the second-seeded ‘Toppers, the loss marked the end of the season.

“This was Tennessee High’s day, and quite honestly, their year,” said Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards. “They’ve had a great season. They’re a great team and they beat us. Bottom line.”

Tolley’s win over David Crockett on Monday set the stage for a battle between Science Hill ace Brandon Feathers and Hall, Tennessee High’s top pitcher. With a rested bullpen, the ‘Toppers were in great position to battle for a regional berth.

But things couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start for Feathers. On the first pitch of the game, C.J. Hess hit a blooper off the handle of his bat that fell in for a single. Colby Fields followed with a sacrifice bunt on the next pitch that was mishandled, allowing him to reach base safely.

Pitch No. 3 yielded a bunt by Tennessee High’s Nick Wishon – his first sacrifice attempt of the season – that rolled up the third-base line and somehow stayed fair for an infield hit.

A sac fly, an RBI single and a costly error later, Tennessee High was up 3-0. Another three-spot in the second doubled that lead, but Science Hill didn’t fold.

Edwards gave Feathers a lot of credit for staying on an even keel throughout some bad breaks.

“He did awesome out there today,” Edwards said.

Once Feathers got settled in, the ‘Toppers were able to able to cut the deficit in half with three runs in the bottom of the third. Tilo Skole drove in a run with a sac fly and Tolley added an RBI single during the rally.

But Science Hill’s last, best chance of keeping its season alive was snuffed out in the bottom of the fifth inning. With Jacob Beaird on first, David Bryant laced a pitch toward the gap in right-center that seemed destined to end up as an extra-base hit before Hess jumped up, snagged it and doubled Beaird off first to end the threat.

“Just a huge momentum swing,” Roberts said. “They were really in the middle of their lineup there.”

Edwards said that play summed up the entire game. With elimination looming, the Vikings simply got more hits and made more plays.

“That ball was in the gap, and Hess jumped up and grabbed it,” Edwards said. “And again, that was a great play. That’s how you win big games. You make plays, and that’s what they did.

“I’m so proud of our team,” Edwards continued. “This group of seniors, I’ve got eight of them, and I love them to death. I just didn’t want it to end, and they didn’t either.”