Eggleston's walk-off hit lifts Cyclones

Ethan Eggleston sent his team into a state of euphoria, crushing a deep fly ball to left field for a two-out, walk-off three-run double in the winners' bracket semifinals of the District 1-AA baseball tournament at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Monday. The hit erased a two-run deficit, and the Cyclones won 9-8.

Improving to 16-9, Elizabethton moved into Wednesday's winners' bracket final against Sullivan South, a 7-0 winner yesterday over Unicoi County, at 6 o'clock.

"We've always said nothing could stop a team of destiny," said Eggleston. "We really do feel we have something special going on here."

Cyclones' head coach Ryan Presnell said his team battled despite facing the last strike.

"It just speaks to the dogged mentality of these guys," said Presnell. "We come into this believing who we are, knowing who we are, and what it is we want to do."

East (17-11) slipped into the losers' bracket. In Monday's late game, Happy Valley defeated Johnson County 7-4 in an elimination setting.

Eggleston said he thought his hit was a game-ender, but not in a happy way for his team.

"I thought it was right to him," said Eggleston. "(When I saw it drop), it was like all of the stresses of the season came down into one."

Presnell said left field is tough at that time of day at J. Fred.

"That's a tough play, and it just speaks to putting the ball in play hard, and trying to make things happen," said Presnell. "That's a pretty desperate situation. We're down by two with two outs."

East seemed to have the game in hand as No. 8 hitter Alex McCracken got just enough. He dropped a bloop single just out of the reach of a diving Evan Carter in shallow right field for a two-run tie-breaking bases-loaded single in the top of the seventh inning.

And with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Elizabethton looked to be done. Two hits and a fielder's choice later, the bases were loaded.

"All game they've been working me outside, and all game I was missing those pitches," said Eggleston. "But I knew if I trusted the process, eventually everything would work out."

Corey Russell had two hits for the Cyclones as did Michael Robinson, Evan Carter, and Brodie Adams, who finished with three RBIs. Russell picked up the win in relief.

For East, McCracken and Walker Hudlow each had two hits.

Sullivan South 7, Unicoi County 0

Trey Fields tossed a three-hit shutout as the Rebels won surprisingly easy against the top-seeded Blue Devils.

Fields needed just 82 pitches. He walked two and struck out nine. He also delivered a two-run double.

South got the only run it needed in the first inning. The Rebels added another run in the third, one more in the fifth, and then broke it open in the seventh.

Happy Valley 7, Johnson County 4

Tyler Hurley had two hits and three RBIs while Dustun Sams finished with three hits and two RBIs as the Warriors kept their season alive.

“I was proud to see the guys battle back from an early deficit in an elimination game,” said Happy Valley head coach Brad Hill.

Hurley’s big contribution came from a three-run triple.

Sams also earned the win, allowing just four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out 10. Hunter Jones struck out the final two batters to earn the save and quell a Johnson County rally.

“Dustun pitched his heart out tonight,” said Hill. “Hunter Jones did a great job coming in to get the last two outs. And we were able to get timely hits with runners on base.”

Will Hampton added two hits for Happy Valley.