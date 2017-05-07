Tennessee High beats Science Hill, D-B tops Crockett in District 1-AAA baseball

Dobyns-Bennett plated seven runs in the first inning and Tennessee High plated seven runs in the seventh to advance to the winner’s bracket final of the District 1-AAA baseball tournament.

The top-seeded Indians used their fast start to beat fifth-seeded David Crockett 13-3 in six innings. In the nightcap, the third-seeded Vikings broke open a tie game by batting around in the top of the seventh to earn a 9-2 win over second-seeded Science Hill.

As a result, the Indians and Vikings will face off on Monday evening at 5 o’clock with a berth into the Region 1-AAA tournament hanging in the balance. Following that game, the Hilltoppers and Pioneers will fight for survival in an elimination game, which is slated to start at 7:30.

For Crockett, things came unraveled early as the Tribe sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning and built a 7-0 lead. The Pioneers bounced back with three runs in the top of the fourth to pull within four runs, but it turned out to be too little, too late for Crockett. A solo homer by Ivan Phillips in the bottom of the sixth sparked a four-run rally that allowed D-B to win by the run rule.

“You can’t do that against teams like Kingsport,” said Crockett coach Scott Hagy. “That just gave us no shot whatsoever. But I liked our effort after the first inning.”

Cade Larkins came on in relief in the first inning and was able to hold the deficit to seven runs long enough for the Pioneers to be able to cut into the lead. But D-B responded with a run in the fourth, another in the fifth and four more in the sixth to end the game.

D-B coach Ryan Wagner was pleased with the way his team swung the bats during a 15-hit performance, but he wasn’t crazy about the way his squad almost let Crockett back into the game.

“You’ve got to keep the pedal down this time of year because you just never know,” Wagner said. “These teams are good enough where they can be one swing away even if you’ve been up 7-0, so that’s why you’ve got to try to fight for inches this time of year.”

Speaking of one swing away, that’s where the Vikings seemed to be for most of Sunday’s contest against the Hilltoppers. Through six innings, Tennessee High was 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

As the Vikings went to the seventh inning tied at 2, Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts felt like his team was due to break through after missing so many golden opportunities. And when CJ Hess led off the top of the seventh by hitting a solo homer over the left-field wall, the Vikings erupted.

“One thing about this team that I think is really nice is that they don’t ride the roller coaster,” Roberts said. “They don’t get too high, they don’t get too low. They keep playing the game.”

Hess capped off Tennessee High’s rally in the seventh with an RBI single to provide the final margin. The result was a tough pill to swallow for the Hilltoppers, who dodged bullet after bullet before Hess’ homer changed everything.

“That was the big hit of the game,” said Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards. “They pitched out of jams, we pitched out of jams, and it took a guy coming out there with nobody on to get the big hit. That kind of opened up the floodgates for them.”

While the Indians and Vikings battle for a spot in the title game, the Hilltoppers and Pioneers will arrive at Daniel Boone High School on Monday evening hoping to earn the chance to fight another day. Edwards said his players had already put Sunday’s loss behind them before they even set foot into the parking lot to make the short trip back to Johnson City.

As the Pioneers look to extend their season, Hagy is hopeful his players have equally short memories.

“This bunch has been pretty resilient,” he said. “Every time I’ve challenged, them, they’ve risen to the challenge. They’ve got to forget this one ever happened and go on to the next one.”