Bulldogs stay in the hunt 1-A baseball

The Bulldogs advanced to the winners’ bracket semifinals, and will play North Greene on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at David Crockett’s field in Jonesborough. The other semifinal matches Unaka and University High at 5 p.m.

Hampton head coach Matthew Hardin said his team picked a good time to come through with a near-flawless game.

“This is the most complete game they’ve played all year,” said Hardin. “We had no errors, only struck out one time, and no walks. If you come out of a game with less than three errors, less than three walks, and less than three strikeouts at the plate, you’ve got a chance of winning games. And we came in under all of those.”

Wyatt Lyons got the win on the mound, allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings as the Bulldogs.

At the plate, Drew Owens went 2 for 3 with two runs while Gavin Hardin was 2 for 4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two runs. Jacob Byrd went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI.