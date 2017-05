High School Spring Sports District Tourney Pairings/Results

(All times subject to change because of weather)

BASEBALL

1-AAA at Daniel Boone

Friday

Science Hill 11, Volunteer 1

Tennessee High 6, Sullivan Central 0

David Crockett 5, Daniel Boone 4

Saturday

Dobyns-Bennett vs. David Crockett, 1:30 p.m.

Science Hill vs. Tennessee High, 4 p.m.

Monday

Winners’ bracket final, 5 p.m.

Losers’ bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Losers’ bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship, if necessary, 6 p.m.

1-AA

At J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Kingsport

Sunday

Happy Valley vs. Elizabethton, 1:30 p.m.

Johnson County vs. Sullivan East, 4 p.m.

Sullivan North vs. Sullivan South, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

South-North winner vs. Unicoi County, TBA

Eliz-HV winner vs. East-JC winner, TBA

Lowest seeded losers from Sunday, TBA

Tuesday

Losers’ bracket, TBA

Losers’ bracket, TBA

Wednesday

Winners’ bracket final, TBA

Losers’ bracket semifinal, TBA

Thursday/Friday

Losers’ bracket final, TBA

Championship, TBA

Championship, if necessary, TBA

1-A

Friday

University High 7, Cloudland 1

Saturday

South Greene at Hampton, 1 p.m.

At David Crockett

Monday

Unaka vs. University High, 5 p.m.

North Greene vs. SG-Hampton winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Losers' bracket semifinal, 5 p.m.

Winners' bracket final, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Losers' bracket final, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Championship, 5 p.m.

Championship, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

1-AAA at Kingsport

At Indian-Highland Park

Saturday

Tennessee High vs. David Crockett, 10:30 a.m.

Science Hill vs. Sullivan Central, 12:30 p.m.

Volunteer vs. Dobyns-Bennett, 2:30 p.m.

Monday

SH-SC winner vs. Daniel Boone, 5:30 p.m.

TH-DC winner vs. Vol/D-B winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Winners’ bracket final, 5:30 p.m.

Losers’ bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Losers’ bracket final, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship, if necessary, 5:30 p.m.

1-AA

At Lady Devils Diamond, Erwin

Thursday

Sullivan South 9, Johnson County 1

Sullivan East 22, Happy Valley 6

Monday

Happy Valley vs. Johnson County, 5 p.m. (HV leads, 5-4, top 2nd), 5 p.m.

Sullivan South vs. Unicoi County, 6:30 p.m.

Sullivan East vs. Elizabethton, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Winners’ bracket final, 6:30 p.m.

Losers’ bracket quarterfinal, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Losers’ bracket semifinal, 5:30 p.m.

Losers’ bracket final, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Championship round, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, if necessary, 7 p.m.

1-A at Betty Basler Field, ETSU

Monday

South Greene vs. Cloudland, 3:30 p.m.

University High vs. Hampton, 5 p.m.

Unaka vs. SG-Cloud winner, 6:30 p.m.

North Greene vs. UH-Hamp winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Losers’ bracket semifinal, 5 p.m.

Winners’ bracket final, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Losers’ bracket final, 5 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship, if necessary, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

1-AAA

Monday

Volunteer at Dobyns-Bennett, TBA

David Crockett at Tennessee High, TBA

Sullivan Central at Daniel Boone, TBA

At Kermit Tipton Stadium

Tuesday

Boone-SC winner vs. Science Hill, 5 p.m.

Vol/D-B winner vs. DC-TH winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Championship, 6 p.m.

1-A/AA

Monday

Happy Valley at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Hampton at University High, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Lowest-seeded winner at Sullivan South, TBA

Highest-seeded winner at Unicoi County, TBA

Thursday

Championship, TBA

— — —

TENNIS

1-AAA at Liberty Bell Courts

Monday

Early rounds

Tuesday

Championships

1-A/AA at Sullivan South

Tuesday

Begins at 10 a.m.

Boys singles semifinals

Nate Bennett (South) vs. Trent Treadway (Unicoi)

Blaye Davis (Eliz) vs. Caleb Barrett (South)

Girls singles semifinals

Lauren Sanders (South) vs. Carole Sweeley (Eliz)

Courtney Gibson (South) vs. Morgan Buchanan (East)

Boys doubles semifinals

Manis-Carter (South) vs. L. Brown-Reeves (SG)

T. Brown-Crum (SG) vs. Phoebus-Crawford (South)

Girls doubles semifinals

Cox-Cox (JC) vs. Casteel-Cutshaw (SG)

May-Henson (JC) vs. Calpo-Rangel (Eliz)