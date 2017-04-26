Cyclones' baseball team staying in the hunt

Brodie Adams had a home run among two hits, and drove in four runs as the Cyclones hammered Happy Valley 9-2 on Wednesday night at Cannon-Gouge Park.

Improving to 7-3 in league play and 13-5 overall, the Cyclones stayed on the heels of first-place Unicoi County. The Blue Devils are 8-2 in the conference with games against Happy Valley (Friday at 6 p.m.) and Sullivan North (May 2) remaining. Elizabethton will finish up its league schedule with a doubleheader at Johnson County on Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m.

Garrett Hartley earned the win on the mound, fluctuating between wildness and dominance. He allowed just three hits in 5 1/3 innings, but walked five batters. However, he also racked up an impressive 10 strikeouts.

Elizabethton jumped on the Warriors for four first-inning runs. Michael Robinson doubled in a run to get things started. After an error, Adams launched a three-run jack over the left field fence.

Happy Valley got a run back in the bottom of the inning on Dustun Sams’ RBI groundout.

The Cyclones made it 6-1 with RBI hits in the second inning from Evan Carter and Adams.

Robinson finished with two hits as did Evan Perkins and Ryan Wetzel. Leadoff man Ethan Eggleston drove in a pair of runs, scored twice, and drew three walks.

Happy Valley got two hits from Sage Haun.