Simerly lifts UH to walk-off win

A.J. Simerly gave the Bucs a walk-off 3-2 victory on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in Jake Oligny with the winning run. Oligny started the rally with a double.

“Jake Oligny came up big for us tonight,” said UH coach Josh Petty. “He has taken a lot of pride this year in his approach at the plate. I’m just excited for him and proud of him.”

Carter Pollock and Cas Blevins had UH’s other two RBIs. Pollock drove home the Bucs’ first run of the game with an RBI single in the first while Blevins had a sac fly to put UH up 2-1 in the fifth inning.

Jack Bembry had a solid day on the mound, allowing just two runs on six hits with six strikeouts.

Science Hill 9, Tennessee High 4

The Hilltoppers pounced on the Vikings early to pick up a Big Seven Conference win.

Science Hill tagged Tennessee High starter Tanner Booker for five runs in the first two innings. Avery Conkin’s home run headlined the Hilltoppers’ second-inning outburst. David Bryant added a homer in the fourth inning for Science Hill. Bryant and Tilo Skole had two hits each for the ‘Toppers.

Tennessee High scored its runs on a pair of homers. Nick Wishon got the Vikings on the board with a solo homer in the fourth and Zach Hall launched a three-run homer in the sixth.

Brandon Feathers earned the win for Science Hill. Feathers gave up four runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings of work.

Daniel Boone 3, David Crockett 2, 9 innings

Chad Blankenship came up with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Trailblazers a key Big Seven win over the Pioneers.

John Briggs was 2-for-2 with a single, a double and a walk for Boone while Kade Ferguson and Colt Campbell each had an RBI double.

Will Long had an RBI double for Crockett while Landon Quillen came through with a run-scoring single.

Softball

David Crockett 5, Science Hill 4, 11 innings

Kara Weems delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th to lift the Lady Pioneers to a Big Seven win.

Weems singled off of Science Hill pitcher Michaela Gonzalez to end the game. Weems also went 11 innings inside the circle, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits with nine strikeouts.

Sydney Fox had a two-run homer for Crockett and finished with two hits and three RBIs. Fox, Weems, Ashley Snyder, Lenzie Jenkins and Maggie Anderson all had multiple hits for the Lady Pioneers, who finished with 15 hits in the contest.

Meredith Jackson, Makenzie Powell, Mia Edwardson and Mackenzie Smith all head multiple hits for Science Hill.

Daniel Boone 14, Volunteer 1, 6 innings

The Lady Trailblazers pounded out 17 hits in a Big Seven win over the Lady Falcons.

Savannah Russell scattered eight hits and struck out four batters to pick up the win for Boone. Russell helped herself at the plate by going 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Lexi McDowell homered and drove in four runs for the Lady Trailblazers while Ashley Starnes had a homer and three RBIs. Jaycie Jenkins had three hits and drove in three runs, Nickolette Ferguson had three hits and an RBI and Rachel Vittetoe and Kristen Hall had two hits each for Boone (25-3, 9-0).

The Lady Trailblazers will host Volunteer (8-14, 3-6) on Wednesday.

Sullivan East 10, Johnson County 3

The Lady Patriots picked up a Three Rivers Conference win over the Lady Longhorns.

Chelsea Sams went 4-5 to lead East while Hannah Gobble and Kylee Wolfe had two hits apiece. Bella Miller went 2-for-3 and scored two runs for Johnson County.