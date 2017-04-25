ETSU, Tennessee to meet at Smokies Stadium

The non-conference game, being billed as the Smoky Mountain Challenge, starts at 6 p.m.

ETSU comes in 19-18 while Tennessee is 20-17.

Back on April 11, the Bucs beat the Vols 10-2 at Thomas Stadium. ETSU jumped out front to a 6-0 lead after two innings and never was seriously threatened.

In that game, ETSU right fielder Aaron Maher had three hits and first baseman Christian Bailey drove in three runs. Hunter Parker added a pair of RBIs and Jamin McCann pitched five scoreless innings.

For Tennessee, Jordan Rodgers went 3 for 5 and has stayed hot ever since. He’s reached base safely in all 36 games this season and brings an 11-game hitting streak into the game. Rodgers is hitting .371.

The Vols are coming off a 5-3, 14-inning victory over Texas A&M to salvage the weekend Southeastern Conference series with one win. The Bucs were swept by Furman last weekend in a Southern Conference series and took on Appalachian State on Tuesday night.

Both teams have done well away from their respective conferences but have struggled in league play. The Bucs are last in the SoCon at 2-10, putting them at 17-8 in non-conference games with wins over Tennessee and Virginia Tech. Tennessee is 5-13 in the SEC, 15-4 in non-conference action.

Tennessee, which holds a 62-17 advantage in the series, will play host to the Bucs on May 2.

After Wednesday’s game, the Bucs play host to Wofford in a three-game SoCon series beginning on Friday.