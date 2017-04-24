Spring Hill approaching Unicoi County's 32-year-old mark

Spring Hill carried a 46-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game at Christ Presbyterian Academy, and could reach the Blue Devils’ mark in the postseason.

Win No. 46 didn’t come easy. As reported by Maurice Patton in the Columbia Daily Herald, the Raiders overcame a 13-strikeout performance by Vanderbilt signee David Bates. And it took eight innings for Spring Hill to earn the 4-2 victory Monday.

If the Raiders win on their home turf Tuesday against CPA, they will have a very good shot at eclipsing Unicoi’s mark. CPA fell to 19-6 on the season. It has allowed two or fewer runs 13 times this year.

Spring Hill won its last 18 games in 2016 to capture the Class AA state title. This year the Raiders are off to a 28-0 start. They have had one one-run game, one two-run game, one three-run game, and the rest are four-run margins or higher.

As for Unicoi County, the Blue Devils won their last 14 games in 1984 and captured their first Class AA state title. In 1985, they went 41-0 before a tough 6-5 state semifinal loss at home against Chattanooga Central.

Considering the new pitch-count rule, long stretches of undefeated runs seem less likely. So Spring Hill’s streak is very impressive.

The national record is held by a New Hampshire team, of all places. Portsmouth won 89 straight games over the course of four seasons (2008-12). In that same stretch, Martensdale-St. Mary’s (Iowa) saw its 88-game streak end in 2012. Both streaks were halted within a month of each other.

The aptly named Homer High School in Michigan previously held the record of 75. It was set in the 2005 Division 3 state championship game. Helping that streak come to fruition was Josh Collmenter, currently with the Atlanta Braves. Collmenter went 18-0 for Homer in 2004, racking up 13 shutouts with a stunning 223 strikeouts.

— — —

District tournament action is just around the corner. Here are the locations for each area event:

BASEBALL

1-AAA

Daniel Boone’s field in Gray (first-round games Friday, May 5, second round Saturday, May 6; no Sunday games)

1-AA

J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport (begins May 4)

1-A

Site to be determined in Johnson City (starts May 5 with play-in game)

SOFTBALL

1-AAA

First round game at The Brickyard in Kingsport on May 4. Remainder of the tournament at Dobyns-Bennett’s Indian-Highland Park, beginning May 5

1-AA

Lady Devils Diamond in Erwin (starts with play-in game May 3)

1-A

ETSU’s Betty Basler Field

SOCCER

1-AAA

Quarterfinals at higher seed (May 8); semifinals and finals at Science Hill (May 9 and 11)

1-A/AA

All games at higher-seeded team

TENNIS

1-AAA

At Liberty Bell courts (starts May 8)

1-A/AA

At Sullivan South’s courts (May 4-5)

TRACK

1-AAA



Sectional at Hardin Valley, tentatively set for May 13

1-A/AA

Northeast Subsectional set for May 9 at Greeneville

— — —

THIS WEEK IN BASEBALL

Unaka and University High’s two-game series will have major Watauga Valley Conference title implications. The teams will play Tuesday and Wednesday after Monday’s game was postponed because of rain.

Unaka is tied for first place with North Greene as both have 7-1 marks. UH stands at 5-3 in the league. …

Science Hill has a very tough schedule on its plate for this week. On Tuesday, the Hilltoppers travel to take on a strong Tennessee High club. On Wednesday, Science Hill plays host to a scrappy Daniel Boone team. Then on Thursday, the Big Seven title could be on the line as the Hilltoppers play host to first-place Dobyns-Bennett.

Currently the Hilltoppers are 7-2 in league play while the Indians stand at 8-1. Tennessee High is 5-3, owning wins over D-B and Science Hill. But losses to Boone and David Crockett have hampered the Vikings’ title hopes.

— — —

THIS WEEK IN SOFTBALL

University High hasn’t had a typical season by its own lofty standards, but a recent five-game winning streak has the Lady Buccaneers viewing the postseason with some excitement — especially if they can defeat Watauga Valley Conference frontrunner Unaka on Wednesday.

“If we win, we will take second place in the conference,” said head coach Keith Jeffers. “If we lose, there’s a possibility of a three-way tie for second. Plus, a win would give us momentum going into the tournament.”

Jeffers said Ari Ramsaran, Kensington Dailey and Miranda Honeycutt have each performed well against the always brutal UH schedule.

“They have had solid years,” said Jeffers. “Our team struggled early, but I think we are coming together.”

Unaka has ruled the Watauga Valley this season. The Lady Rangers are unbeaten in league play and 18-11 overall. The game against UH is set for 5 o’clock in Elizabethton. …

Quite a few area teams will be participating in the long-running Tiny Day/Red Edmonds softball tournament in Greeneville. Action starts Thursday and runs through Thursday in the 31st annual event.

Included in the field is Northeast Tennessee’s top-ranked team, Daniel Boone.

— — —

THIS WEEK IN SOCCER

Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett met in a tournament earlier this season with the Indians winning on penalty kicks.

These teams are on a collision-course rematch for Friday night at 7 o’clock in Kingsport — this time with the Big Seven Conference title on the line.

The non-conference setback against D-B is the only loss this year for the Hilltoppers, who are 12-1. The Indians (12-2) have been clipped by Knox Farragut and Oak Ridge, giving up nine goals in those games and only 10 in the other 12 games combined.

The two actual goals allowed by the Hilltoppers against the Indians nearly match the total of three surrendered in the other 12 games. Science Hill has recorded an impressive nine shutouts on the season.

Science Hill gets Sullivan Central on Tuesday while the Indians take on Volunteer.

— — —

Greeneville holds on to the top spot in this week’s Baseball Top 10, but just barely.

A 14-game winning streak was snapped with Friday’s loss to Tennessee High, opening the door for Dobyns-Bennett. However, the Indians lost to the Vikings during the week as well. And those victories are why the Vikings slip past Science Hill into the No. 3 spot.

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Greeneville 20-3 (1)

2. Dobyns-Bennett 18-10 (2)

3. Tennessee High 14-6 (4)

4. Science Hill 18-9 (3)

5. Unicoi County 15-12 (5)

6. Elizabethton 12-5 (8)

7. David Crockett 13-11 (6)

8. Sullivan East 12-9 (7)

9. Daniel Boone 13-9 (9)

10. Sullivan South 8-7 (10)

(tie) Unaka 14-4 (10)

(tie) North Greene 13-1 (10)

— — —

Area teams pretty much held their ground this week, so there is no change for the softball rankings:

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Daniel Boone 24-3 (1)

2. Unicoi County 26-9 (2)

3. Elizabethton 21-3 (3)

4. Sullivan Central 19-15 (4)

5. Science Hill 15-18 (5)

6. Dobyns-Bennett 12-15 (6)

7. Sullivan East 16-12 (7)

8. David Crockett 10-15 (8)

9. Unaka 18-11 (9)

10. University High 10-17 (10)