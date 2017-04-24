JC Cards GM Parsons promoted

Parsons, hired as GM in 2014, will serve as vice president/general manager for the organization.

"Tyler's promotion is much deserved and I am honored to do so," Boyd Sports president Chris Allen said. "He has shown a tremendous ability to lead and his work ethic is second to none.

“During his time in Johnson City the team has seen uncharted growth and our strong footprint in the community is directly related to Tyler's dedication to Johnson City.”

The Cards’ success culminated in 2016 with a single-season attendance record of 53,444 fans.

Under Parsons’ guidance, the Cardinals have won two of the last three Appalachian League Championships and given back over $50,000 in charitable giving to the community.

A number of unique promotions have been implemented over the last three years, and the Cardinals also won the Appalachian League's first Ballpark Digest Award in 2016 with Best Ballpark Renovation for The Perch, a 200 person group/ party deck that was built this past year.

Parsons is also credited with developing a successful internship and employee training program. Since 2014, out of 24 interns or full-time staff, 19 currently work in sports, including organizations such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tamp Bay Rays, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Toledo Mud Hens, East Tennessee State and Tennessee Smokies.

"When people ask me what I'm most proud of during my time here, it's always centered on our staff and how they continue to do great things in the sports industry," Parsons said. "It's no secret, if you bring in good people, you have a lot better chance of being successful. We're very fortunate that we've brought in some of the best young talent in sports, and it's great to see their sustained impact in the sports industry."

Parsons was named to the Tri-Cities Business Journal's 40 Under Forty in 2016 and serves on the Board of Directors for the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and Johnson City CVB. He is the President of the Young Professionals of the Tri-Cities and is a volunteer with numerous organizations including The United Way, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, Challenger League and Niswonger Children's Hospital.

The Johnson City Cardinals are the defending Appalachian League Champions having won their fourth title in the past seven years. They will kick of their title defense on June 22nd playing host to the Bristol Pirates. Season tickets, mini-plans and single game tickets are now on sale, and fans can purchase them online at JCCardinals.com or by calling 423-461-4866.