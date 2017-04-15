'Toppers runner-up in S.C. tournament

The Hilltoppers plated two runs in the top of the fifth inning to build a 3-1 lead over homestanding Easley in the championship game, but the Wave plated three runs in the bottom of the frame to go ahead for good. Two more runs in the bottom of sixth gave Easley a 6-3 win.

Science Hill advanced to the title game by virtue of a 12-0 thumping of Walhalla in the semifinals earlier in the day..

Garrett Stiltner went the distance on the mound in the five-inning contest, allowing just one hit.

David Bryant was 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Tilo Skole also drove in three runs. Zach Copenhaver had a pair of hits and drove in two runs, Graham Rickenbrode and Chance Hall had two hits each and Bryson Tolley had a hit and two RBIs.

Ben Grable added a hit and an RBI for the Hilltoppers.

Daniel Boone 12, Knox Halls 6

A trio of three-run innings lifted the Trailblazers to victory.

Jay Strouth had two hits and three RBIs to pace Boone’s offense. Zach Taylor, Eric Rigsby and Jake Chandler each added two hits. Matt Cox had three lock-down innings of relief to earn the save.

Cookeville 11, Daniel Boone 7

Kade Ferguson had two hits and two RBIs, but the Trailblazers surrendered a four-run inning to break a 7-7 tie.

Cade Elliott had two hits and Colt Campbell added two RBIs for Boone.

SOFTBALL

Science Hill 21, T.C. Roberson 9

Kasey Bennett racked up four hits and four RBIs to pace the Lady Hilltoppers.

Science Hill also got four RBIs from Makenzie Smith, hwo had three hits and scored four times. Makenzie Burleson had two hits, three runs and also knocked in four runs. Michaela Gonzalez totaled three RBIs as did Mackenzie Powell.

SOCCER

Unviersity High 9, KACHEA 2

Malachi Heath found the net five times as the Buccaneers cruised to the win.

Walker Page scored twice while Bracken Burns and Mathew Cullen also had goals. Heath assisted on two scores.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Daniel Boone 7, Roane County 5

Zach Taylor’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning broke a 5-5 tie, and the Trailblazers held on for the win.

Eric Rigsby had three hits for Boone.

SOFTBALL

Elizabethton 8, North Greene 2

Abbie McKinney had three hits and two RBIs for the Lady Cyclones.

Macie Herrmann added three hits while Lauren Brickey totaled two hits and two RBIs.

Elizabethton 9, Volunteer 1

Allison Riddle cranked out four RBIs with two hits for the Lady Cyclones.

Jessica Cunningham totaled two hits and three RBIs while McKinney and Herrmann each had two hits.