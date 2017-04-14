Pitching, defense lead 'Toppers in S.C. tourney

The Hilltoppers opened play in Easley, South Carolina, on Thursday by splitting a pair of games. Science Hill beat Wren 5-1 before dropping a 5-2 game to Laurens. On Friday, the ‘Toppers found a way to grid out a 3-0 win against Emerald.

“So far I feel like our pitching has been real good and our defense has been solid,” said Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards. “We haven’t really got our sticks going yet, but I think we will tomorrow. We’ve faced a lot of good arms.”

Brandon Feathers (4-0) cruised through Wren’s lineup, scattering six hits and allowing one earned run. Feathers only struck out four batters, but the defense behind him was solid.

Offensively, Tilo Skole went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks.David Bryant, Bryson Tolley and Zach Copenhaver also drove in a run apiece for Science Hill.

In Thursday’s nightcap, Science Hill was unable to get past Laurens. Tolley had a pair of hits and drove in a run while Bryant had a hit and an RBI. Jackson Hill took the loss to fall to 1-1 on the season.

Friday’s game featured an outstanding pitching performance from Avery Conkin (2-1), who struck out nine batters and walked just two in six innings of work. Josh Francisco came on in the seventh to pick up his first save of the season.

Tolley and Ben Grable each had an RBI for the ‘Toppers, who will wrap up the tournament on Saturday.

Elizabethton 7, Jefferson County 6

The Cyclones plated two runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh to pick up a come-from-behind victory in non-conference play.

Evan Perkins, Brodie Adams and Evan Carter had two hits each for Elizabethton, which finished with 10 hits as a team. Garrett Hartley drove in two runs for the Cyclones while Corey Russell picked up the win after coming on in relief of starter Matthew Dailey.

Softball

Unicoi County 12, Happy Valley 0

The Lady Blue Devils scored a decisive win over the Lady Warriors.

Neelee Griffith went 3-for-3 to lead Unicoi County. Savannah Lefever, Rylee Stiltner and Halie Hawkins all had multiple hits for the Lady Blue Devils.

Sullivan South 6, David Crockett 5

The Lady Pioneers got edged out by the Lady Rebels in pool play at the Wayne Hodge State Farm Classic in Elizabethton.

Maddie Roy led Crockett with three hits while Ashley Snyder drove in a pair of runs.

Ravenwood 12, Sullivan East 5

Sullivan East 6, Karns 4

The Lady Patriots split a pair of games in the Ravenwood Raptor Classic.

In the opener, Ravenwood smacked four home runs to pick up the win. Jana White went 3-for-3 to lead the way for East. Kylee Wolfe and Chelsea Sams each had a pair of hits and an RBI.

In the nightcap, Katelyn Loudy went 3-for-3 and scored a pair of runs for the Lady Patriots. White was 2-for-2 while Wolfe had a triple and drove in a pair of runs.

Thursday’s baseball

Happy Valley 13, Unaka 11

The Rangers rallied late, but the Warriors held on to earn a wild win.

Will Hampton, Tyler Hurley, Landon Morefield and Sage Haun had multiple hits for Happy Valley, which had 13 hits as a team. Hurley, Haun, Hampton and Dustun Sams had two RBIs each for the Warriors.