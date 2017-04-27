Daniel Boone student wins 1st Congressional District Art Contest

Chloe Cox’s color pencil drawing, "Self-Portrait 2017,” will be professionally framed and on exhibit in the tunnel between the U.S. Capitol and the Cannon House Office Building in Washington for the next year, beginning with a reception ceremony in early June.

Daniel Boone was also represented with artwork entries from Jessica Beaver, Brooke Beaver, Izabel Avila, Maison Harwell, and Natalie Chandler.

Daniel Boone students have now won the contest five of the last six years. Daniel Boone Art Teacher Robb Houser was also recognized as the First Congressional District Art Teacher of the Year for the fifth time.