Bucstock showcases local musical acts on ETSU's campus

“I’ve actually seen a lot of people on campus, so hopefully a lot of people will show up,” Wilkinson, who was the lead organizer of the event, said.

Despite its occurrence on Easter weekend, Bucstock still managed to draw a fair crowd to the campus on Saturday. The music festival, which is in its fourth year, featured a full roster of 12 regional bands that stretched from noon to about 10:50 p.m. Starting at 11 p.m., the stage in the Quad was taken over by PBJ Lights and Sound for a fluorescent paint party that lasted until midnight.

Buctainment, a student-run organization that brings musicians, movies and other forms of entertainment to campus, organizes the event every year.

Wilkinson, who is also the weekend chairwoman of Buctainment, said Bucstock is unique compared to other music festivals held this time of year because it draws a lot of local talent to ETSU. This included Beth Snapp, Wise Old River and Jordan Copas, a Christian rapper from Johnson City.

Chris Dula and Friends, a band fronted by ETSU psychology professor Chris Dula, started the show with various covers of popular songs, including “Centerfold” by the J. Geils Band and a rendition of Lorde’s “Royals.”

Dula and Friends typically consists of a rotating assortment of musicians, and on Saturday, he was joined by three members of the Lauren Cole Band, which performed at 1:50 p.m. that day.

“Twelve excellent musical acts in a row? For free?” Dula said. “The price can’t be beat. ... We want this to grow and grow and grow. It should be a thing that people in region just think about every year and think, ‘Oh yeah, I got to go to Bucstock.’ ”

Several vendors and student organizations set up booths along the ETSU Pride Walk, selling items like T-shirts and food to passersby.

Wilkinson believes more students are getting involved in the festival and that the organization is doing a better job at advertising it over social media.

“ETSU is a good community, and we like to put on events that are fun and enjoyable,” Wilkinson said.