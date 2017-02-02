Deadline for beading course Friday, Feb. 3

The course, for grade 7 through adult, costs $60 a student and will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1-4 p.m. at the center, 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough.

The workshop will end with a necklace participants can take home. Basic stringing and finishing techniques will be taught, as well as simple bead-weaving techniques. All beads and materials will be supplied, just bring a pair of sharp scissors and glasses for close-up work, if necessary.

For the class registration form, go to http://bit.ly/2kpEibv. The form can be brought by the center. Contact Theresa Hammons at theresah@jonesborough.net or 423-753-0562 for more information.

In other courses at the center:

• A class on glass fusion will build coasters. It’s for grades 7-adult, and the cost is $65 a student. The registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 10. The class will be held Friday, Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m.

The class will result in a functional coaster with a one-of-a-kind design. The class will be taught by Karen Hitchcock, and attendees will learn about different types and forms of glass and how to use tools to create a project.

Another glass fusion class will build sun catchers on Monday, March 6, from 10 a.m.-noon at the center. The class is for grades 7-adult, and the cost is $65 per student. The registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 27.

