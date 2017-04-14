Happiness turns to mourning

March 31 , 2017 was supposed to be a happy day for our family. This was the day that my loving parents, Steve and Phyllis Bennett, were going to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Our family, including: my brother Johnny and his wife Sharon Bennett; my wife Keri and myself, along with Pathway Free Will Baptist Church, where he was a pastor, had planned a big surprise party. All of our friends, family and loved ones were going to celebrate this special occasion with my loving parents.

Instead of celebrating on that day, we were mourning the loss of our loving dad and my mom’s soulmate. He was taken from us, senselessly, just 9 days before their anniversary. Someone pulled out in front of his vehicle, causing him to veer off the road and strike a telephone pole. The accident took his life. It has taken us until now to put this in the paper, because this has been so hard on our family. We miss our dad so much. He was the best dad, loving husband, wonderful father-in-law, spiritual pastor, helpful neighbor, best friend, and nicest family member that anyone could ever ask for. He will be missed.

Since we didn’t get to celebrate their 50th anniversary on March 31st, Pathway Free Will Baptist Church (750 Carolina Ave., Erwin) will be having a benefit singing for my mother on Friday, April 21st at 6pm. The event will be co-hosted by two other community churches. We will be celebrating our dad’s life and supporting our mom. If you were planning on coming to their celebration, please attend the benefit singing. If you cannot attend and would like to help, you can send a donation to Pathway Free Will Baptist Church (P.O. Box 1483, Erwin, TN 37650). Our dad was a big cut-up! I can hear him say now, “If you were going to give it to both of us for our anniversary, then give it now to Phyllis. She deserves it more anyway, for putting up with me for 50 years.”

We love you with all of our hearts, Mom and Dad! Happy Anniversary! We all miss you so much, Dad! We love you!

From Johnny, Sharon, Keri and Tracy Bennett

Please pray for our family!