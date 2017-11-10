Sister takes friend to task for missing brother's funeral

DEAR ANGUISHED: Attendance at funerals is not compulsory. Your reason for missing Tom’s funeral was legitimate. Many people skip funerals because they prefer to remember the deceased as they were instead of in a coffin. Tom’s sister is grieving for her brother and taking her pain out on you. What she said was out of line and you do not have to apologize further. When you see the other family members, extend your condolences, tell them you were out of town at the time of his funeral and that you are sorry you were unable to be there to support them. Period.

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 17 years has been cheating on me and is continuing to cheat. His older sister also cheated on her husband for many years with multiple men, so cheating must run in their DNA. Because of our unhappy marriages, my brother-in-law and I began talking, sharing our pain and regret about marrying the wrong people. Because of our conversations we became friends and soulmates. We both have deep wounds no one else understands. Ultimately, we became physically attracted to each other. Is it wrong that we are falling in love? Both of us want to be legitimately together, but at the same time we are afraid family around us will reject us. — CHEATING FAMILY

DEAR CHEATING FAMILY: Why would the family around you reject you? What has happened is understandable. Surely the family is aware that both your spouses have cheated for years. I would, however, caution that it would be better for you two to avoid acting on your physical attraction until after you have both filed for divorce — not only to protect each other’s reputations but also because cheating does not run in YOUR DNA.

