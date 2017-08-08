Gym client vents her anger at bad-mouthing by trainer

DEAR GYM DILEMMA: Because the bad-mouthing has happened more than once, talk to the manager of the gym about what’s going on. Bob may not like you, but that doesn’t give him the right to make the gym an unpleasant place for clients to visit. If your boyfriend were loyal, he would have told Bob to knock it off. And he would not have worked out with him when his regular trainer was away; he would have chosen someone else.

DEAR ABBY: My sister-in-law lives in another state, so she often mails my daughter’s gifts to us after she buys the items online. Then she expects me to wrap them. The icing on the cake? She’s now saying I need to add bows to these gifts, but she doesn’t send any money for the wrapping paper or bows. I think this is very rude. My daughter thinks her aunt takes the time to purchase these gifts, when she’s only pressing a button and that is it. With everyone shopping online more and more, is this a new trend, to have the parents wrap gifts instead of the person giving them? — ONLINE GIFT GIVING

DEAR ONLINE: It’s only a trend if you decide to let it become one. Feeling as you do, it’s time you had a discussion with your sister-in-law concerning how you feel about this arrangement and what you expect from her.

DEAR ABBY: My wife of 55 years passed away five months ago and I am lonely. How long should I wait before establishing a relationship with another woman? A certain lady and I go to church together, so we are well acquainted. I never thought about being with her until my wife died. She and my wife were friendly acquaintances. What is the right time to wait? Six months? A year? I never thought I could be lonely. Well, think again! — READY FOR THE FUTURE

DEAR READY: There’s no timetable for grieving. If you feel you are ready for companionship, all you need to do is pick up the phone and call the lady you have in mind. To do that is not disrespectful to your late wife. It’s a tribute to the happiness you experienced being part of a couple.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.