Woman worries lazy fiance will also be lazy husband

DEAR SEES: I’ll try. Before entering into a marriage, couples should have premarital counseling. Clearly, you and David haven’t done that. Please understand that at this point in your relationship, he should still be on his best behavior. This may be the way he handles — or more accurately — AVOIDS responsibility. I recommend you put the wedding on hold a little longer and talk with a counselor. If he’s unwilling to go, please do not let it hold you back. You will find it to be supportive, enlightening and valuable.

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 11 years and I have a running argument. I say a man should walk curbside. My husband insists that in the military, the higher-ranking officer always walks on the right. He says he “honors” me by doing so. I am grateful to have such a loving, caring spouse, but I’m not comfortable with this. Your insight would be appreciated. — CALIFORNIA PEDESTRIAN

DEAR PEDESTRIAN: You were taught traditional rules of good manners. One of them is that when men and women walk on the street together, the man should stay toward the curb. Back in the day, the rule was instituted because people used to empty chamber pots from second-story windows and the refuse was less likely to hit the person closer to the house. In the horse-and-buggy days, the pedestrian closer to the street was more likely to get splashed in rainy weather. (The same can happen when cars pass through puddles today.) Because you’re uncomfortable with your husband’s show of chivalry, you should explain that to him. And if he continues because it has become a reflex, all you have to do is remind him and I’m sure he’ll accommodate you.

