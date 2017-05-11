Parents refuse to confront reason their son is bullied

DEAR MOM: It is tragic that Michael’s parents can’t accept their son for who he is, rather than who they would like him to be. That’s why it is absolutely vital that you befriend that boy to the best of your ability. Contact PFLAG (pflag.org) and request information about how to support a young person who is more than likely LGBT. Let the boy know you love him just the way he is and that being different isn’t wrong. If you do, it could mean the difference between life and death — and that’s no exaggeration.

DEAR ABBY: I am engaged to a wonderful, loving, respectful man I have known for seven months. But when he drinks too much, he starts saying I should meet someone else because he’s not good enough for me. It’s like he’s trying to drive me away. Do you think this is how he really feels? He says if I want to leave, he’ll understand, because I deserve someone better. What should I do? — ENGAGED IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR ENGAGED: Talk to your fiance about this when he’s SOBER. Realize that your wonderful, loving, respectful gentleman may have a drinking problem, so be prepared in advance by visiting an Al-Anon group. It should be plain to you that he has self-esteem issues that could have a negative impact on your relationship if they aren’t dealt with. So make your engagement a long one to be sure he’s willing and able to do that.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.